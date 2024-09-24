SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.14

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

SSP Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

