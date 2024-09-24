Kings Arms Yard VCT (LON:KAY) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.54 Per Share

Kings Arms Yard VCT (LON:KAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.54 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Kings Arms Yard VCT’s previous dividend of $0.51. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Kings Arms Yard VCT Trading Down 2.4 %
Kings Arms Yard VCT stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 20 ($0.27). 110,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,174. Kings Arms Yard VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 18.50 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 21 ($0.28). The company has a market cap of £113.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2,030.00 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 19.53.
About Kings Arms Yard VCT
