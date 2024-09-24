Maverick Protocol (MAV) Price Hits $0.23

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. Maverick Protocol has a market cap of $89.07 million and approximately $7.62 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol’s genesis date was June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,647,579 tokens. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 380,647,579.01116383 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.22423781 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $7,531,158.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

