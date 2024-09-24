Wrapped CRO (WCRO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $73.09 Million

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Wrapped CRO has a total market capitalization of $73.09 million and $990,709.86 worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped CRO token can now be purchased for $0.0855 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped CRO has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000070 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.16 or 0.00267370 BTC.

Wrapped CRO Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 854,636,514 tokens. The official website for Wrapped CRO is crypto.com. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Wrapped CRO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 854,500,074.14477. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.08453636 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $671,025.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped CRO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped CRO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

