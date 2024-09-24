Ethena Staked USDe Price Reaches $1.10 on Major Exchanges (SUSDE)

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Ethena Staked USDe token can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00001707 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethena Staked USDe has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Ethena Staked USDe has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and approximately $7.34 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ethena Staked USDe

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,118,649,929 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena Staked USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,128,637,786.9936244. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.09910819 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $3,767,337.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

