StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $117.69 Million

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. StakeWise Staked ETH has a total market cap of $117.69 million and approximately $235,074.74 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can now be bought for $2,737.61 or 0.04251713 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get StakeWise Staked ETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000070 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.16 or 0.00267370 BTC.

About StakeWise Staked ETH

StakeWise Staked ETH’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 42,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,991 tokens. The official website for StakeWise Staked ETH is stakewise.io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io.

Buying and Selling StakeWise Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 42,991.63990571. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 2,684.89171043 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakeWise Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StakeWise Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StakeWise Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.