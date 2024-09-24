Energi Hits Market Capitalization of $6.15 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Energi has a total market cap of $6.15 million and approximately $345,316.57 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0757 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00043683 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00014637 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007500 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 81,193,956 coins and its circulating supply is 81,193,905 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

