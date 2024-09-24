OmniFlix Network (FLIX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $32.11 Million

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, OmniFlix Network has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One OmniFlix Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniFlix Network has a total market capitalization of $32.11 million and $74,125.24 worth of OmniFlix Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OmniFlix Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000070 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.16 or 0.00267370 BTC.

About OmniFlix Network

OmniFlix Network’s total supply is 357,242,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,758,585 tokens. OmniFlix Network’s official Twitter account is @@omniflixnetwork. OmniFlix Network’s official website is omniflix.network.

OmniFlix Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniFlix Network (FLIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. OmniFlix Network has a current supply of 357,242,302 with 250,758,585 in circulation. The last known price of OmniFlix Network is 0.12858443 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $70,405.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omniflix.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniFlix Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniFlix Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmniFlix Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OmniFlix Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmniFlix Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.