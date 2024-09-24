MetFi One Day Volume Tops $283,906.94 (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last week, MetFi has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetFi has a market capitalization of $83.51 million and approximately $283,906.94 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetFi token can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MetFi Profile

MetFi launched on May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 481,256,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,302,474 tokens. The official website for MetFi is app.metfi.io. The official message board for MetFi is medium.com/@metfi_dao. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao.

MetFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 481,256,353.982302 with 12,766,283.74636426 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.43912687 USD and is down -10.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $420,961.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

