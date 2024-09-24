Solana 1-Day Volume Tops $2.79 Billion (SOL)

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for about $152.25 or 0.00236460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a total market capitalization of $71.37 billion and approximately $2.79 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Solana has traded up 15.5% against the dollar.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 585,230,276 coins and its circulating supply is 468,728,454 coins. Solana’s official message board is solana.com/news. Solana’s official website is solana.com. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Solana

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain that uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus algorithm and a unique method of ordering transactions to improve speed and throughput. It can process over 50,000 transactions per second and has 400ms block times, allowing it to scale without relying on Layer-2 systems or sharding. The network has processed over 21 billion transactions and has a native cryptocurrency, the SOL utility token, which is used to pay for transaction fees and interact with smart contracts on the blockchain. It can also be staked to earn staking rewards. Decentralized applications being built on Solana may create additional use cases for the SOL token, such as being used as collateral for loans or earning interest when lent out.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

