tomiNet Price Tops $0.0492 on Major Exchanges (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. tomiNet has a market cap of $25.70 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, tomiNet has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One tomiNet token can now be bought for $0.0492 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

tomiNet Token Profile

tomiNet was first traded on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 533,440,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,716,740 tokens. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/news. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomi (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomi has a current supply of 533,440,407.0845758 with 155,815,686.672359 in circulation. The last known price of tomi is 0.04712298 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $4,840,413.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

