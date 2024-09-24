Avalanche Tops 24-Hour Volume of $318.29 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $11.42 billion and approximately $318.29 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $28.13 or 0.00043683 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00014637 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007500 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000597 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 446,014,288 coins and its circulating supply is 406,011,188 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

