Ark Trading 37.8% Higher This Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last week, Ark has traded up 37.8% against the US dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $78.85 million and $26.56 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000667 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001435 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 183,653,624 coins and its circulating supply is 183,653,204 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

