DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.0515

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $3.12 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00077510 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00019478 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007005 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 56% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,759.81 or 0.40006925 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.