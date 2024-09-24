Request (REQ) Trading Up 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

Request (REQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $83.20 million and $983,730.87 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00008762 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001154 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00013900 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,029.21 or 1.00019424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00007981 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,579,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,684,253 tokens. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,579,984.5848095 with 768,684,253.2886523 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10763275 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $808,336.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.