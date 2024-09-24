Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Trading Down 10.6% This Week

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $20.22 million and approximately $18,133.11 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 406,807,567 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 406,807,566.7744698. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05185798 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $21,971.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

