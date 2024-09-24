Flare (FLR) Tops One Day Volume of $6.89 Million

Flare (FLR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Flare has a market cap of $736.23 million and $6.89 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flare has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.78 or 0.00266776 BTC.

Flare Profile

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,542,334,558 coins and its circulating supply is 48,433,407,116 coins. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,542,336,104.78802 with 48,430,583,275.90237 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01481791 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $5,416,184.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

