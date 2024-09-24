DIMO Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $14.27 Million (DIMO)

DIMO (DIMO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 24th. DIMO has a market capitalization of $14.27 million and $279,803.23 worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIMO token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DIMO has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DIMO Profile

DIMO was first traded on December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. The official website for DIMO is dimo.zone. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network.

Buying and Selling DIMO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 240,729,909.75558805 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.16875007 USD and is down -1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $365,859.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIMO using one of the exchanges listed above.

