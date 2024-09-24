SmartFi Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $94.02 (SMTF)

SmartFi (SMTF) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last week, SmartFi has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. SmartFi has a market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $94.02 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0485 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SmartFi Token Profile

SmartFi launched on September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SmartFi is smartfi.com. The official message board for SmartFi is smartfiportal.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.

[Telegram](https://t.me/SmartFiChat)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/z3Mvzdubah)[Medium](https://smartfiportal.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://cryptocompare.com/media/40485108/recentwhitepaper.pdf)”

