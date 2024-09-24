Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Director Patricia Mulroy Sells 700 Shares

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Mulroy sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $16,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,600.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Patricia Mulroy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Patricia Mulroy sold 700 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $16,268.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of BWMN traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.23. The stock had a trading volume of 90,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average is $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $410.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.01 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bowman Consulting Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter worth about $620,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 16,761 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 28.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 662,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after acquiring an additional 144,978 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 87.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 187,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 87,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

