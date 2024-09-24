TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Director Barbara Klencke Acquires 5,000 Shares

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Klencke purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $26,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Barbara Klencke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Barbara Klencke purchased 5,000 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $27,650.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Barbara Klencke bought 5,000 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.79. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TScan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 855.84% and a negative return on equity of 59.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Institutional Trading of TScan Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 48.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 15,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

Featured Articles

