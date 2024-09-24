DigiByte Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.06 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 24th. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $120.46 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,016.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.34 or 0.00541008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00008675 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.20 or 0.00103417 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.17 or 0.00262696 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00030106 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00035502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00077164 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,268,224,448 coins and its circulating supply is 17,268,224,776 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

