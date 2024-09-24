Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $129.82 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $8.39 or 0.00013111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $129.82 million and $5.27 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00045697 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00036894 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,467,200 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

