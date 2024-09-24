DeepBrain Chain Price Hits $0.0023 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $12.74 million and $152,714.47 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,428,952,299 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

