ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0874 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SIXA remained flat at $44.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,215. ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.32 and a twelve month high of $45.03. The company has a market cap of $260.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.73.
ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Company Profile
