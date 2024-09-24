Cookie Price Tops $0.0218 on Major Exchanges (COOKIE)

Cookie (COOKIE) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Cookie token can now be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Cookie has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $616,775.24 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cookie has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.78 or 0.00266776 BTC.

Cookie Profile

Cookie was first traded on June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,994,045 tokens. The official website for Cookie is www.cookie3.com. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com.

Buying and Selling Cookie

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 83,912,322.5842389 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.02122497 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $611,628.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

