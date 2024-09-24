QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:QRFT) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:QRFT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0586 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $53.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.03. QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.32 and a twelve month high of $53.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.80.

About QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF

The QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (QRFT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large-cap US equities chosen with the aid of artificial intelligence. QRFT was launched on May 21, 2019 and is managed by QRAFT.

