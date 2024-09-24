Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:URAA) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:URAA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:URAA traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.67. The stock had a trading volume of 49,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,524. Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $29.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.