AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

AWF traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.23. 131,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,209. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $11.24.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

