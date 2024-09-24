JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF (NASDAQ:MCDS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF (NASDAQ:MCDS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0864 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.
JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF Price Performance
JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF stock remained flat at $55.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113. JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF has a twelve month low of $50.91 and a twelve month high of $55.19.
