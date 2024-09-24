Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2024

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDDGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0728 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDD traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,721,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,792. Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42.

About Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NVDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDD was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD)

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.