Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Director Sells $217,490.91 in Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,579 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $217,490.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,051.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NYSE KN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $19.73.
Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Knowles had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter.
Separately, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Knowles from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.
Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).
