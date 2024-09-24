Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Director Sells $217,490.91 in Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,579 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $217,490.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,051.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE KN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $19.73.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Knowles had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth about $10,562,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Knowles by 569.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 566,476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Knowles by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,678,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,277,000 after purchasing an additional 375,822 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,832,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Knowles from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

