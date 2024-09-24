Insider Selling: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) COO Sells 29,807 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) COO Anne Raimondi sold 29,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $357,385.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 761,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,125,445.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Asana Stock Performance
ASAN remained flat at $11.89 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,253,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 37.73% and a negative return on equity of 81.88%. The business had revenue of $179.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASAN shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Asana from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Asana from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Asana from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Asana during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,100,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,050,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Asana by 4.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 25.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.
About Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
