Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Insider Sells $119,000.00 in Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 412,895 shares in the company, valued at $491,345.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ur-Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN URG traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.24. 4,246,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,546,015. The company has a market cap of $447.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.12. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.01.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 173.40% and a negative return on equity of 65.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.20 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ur-Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ur-Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 43,592 shares during the period. Finally, CQS US LLC grew its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 12,223,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,114,000 after purchasing an additional 64,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Stories

