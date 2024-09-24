Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:METD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:METD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1849 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

METD traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.79. 36,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,441. Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.25.

