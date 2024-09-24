Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:AAPD)

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1472 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

NASDAQ:AAPD traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $16.84. 173,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,557. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.55. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $23.72.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

