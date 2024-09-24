Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Insider Sells $4,995,967.55 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,593,017.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.30. 6,838,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,711,642. The company has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.91 and a 200 day moving average of $124.33.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 35.8% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.19.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

