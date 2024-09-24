Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Major Shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon Acquires 2,798,507 Shares

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon purchased 2,798,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $14,999,997.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,090,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,004,281.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Capricor Therapeutics stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 30,470,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 3.92. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 102.93% and a negative return on equity of 220.27%. The business had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 200,499 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

