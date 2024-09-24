United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CFO James Edgemond Sells 7,796 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CFO James Edgemond sold 7,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.04, for a total value of $2,760,095.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,626.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
James Edgemond also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 9th, James Edgemond sold 7,802 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,694,888.82.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total transaction of $2,821,050.45.
United Therapeutics Stock Performance
UTHR traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $357.87. 681,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $366.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $339.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 120.0% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UTHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.17.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
