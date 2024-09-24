United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CFO James Edgemond Sells 7,796 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CFO James Edgemond sold 7,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.04, for a total value of $2,760,095.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,626.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

James Edgemond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, James Edgemond sold 7,802 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,694,888.82.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total transaction of $2,821,050.45.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $357.87. 681,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $366.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $339.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 120.0% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UTHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.17.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

