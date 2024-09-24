PaLM AI Trading 41.3% Higher Over Last Week (PALM)

PaLM AI (PALM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 24th. PaLM AI has a market capitalization of $48.26 million and $838,140.38 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PaLM AI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00000975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PaLM AI has traded 41.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PaLM AI alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.78 or 0.00266776 BTC.

About PaLM AI

PaLM AI was first traded on November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 77,300,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. PaLM AI’s official website is palmai.tech. The official message board for PaLM AI is palmaierc.medium.com.

Buying and Selling PaLM AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 77,300,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.64375467 USD and is up 6.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $920,183.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PaLM AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PaLM AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PaLM AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PaLM AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.