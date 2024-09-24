Stratis (STRAX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $63,674.72

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $63,674.72 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0539 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.73 or 0.04126614 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00042997 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00014557 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010782 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007481 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002669 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

