Zcash (ZEC) Trading Down 2% Over Last Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 24th. Zcash has a market cap of $477.67 million and approximately $55.28 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $29.25 or 0.00045697 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00036894 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00013111 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

