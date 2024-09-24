Substratum (SUB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.37

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $8.37 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023926 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $10.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

