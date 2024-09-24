Cardano (ADA) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $319.13 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $13.93 billion and approximately $319.13 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.73 or 0.04126614 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00042997 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00014557 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010782 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007481 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,170,426,658 coins and its circulating supply is 35,960,643,044 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

