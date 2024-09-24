Steem (STEEM) Price Up 15.7% Over Last Week

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Steem has a market capitalization of $90.75 million and approximately $14.04 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,016.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.34 or 0.00541008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00008675 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.20 or 0.00103417 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.17 or 0.00262696 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00030106 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00035502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00077164 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 472,212,576 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.