Bitcoin Cash Tops 24 Hour Volume of $181.73 Million (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for $346.34 or 0.00541008 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $6.85 billion and approximately $181.73 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Cash Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,765,366 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

