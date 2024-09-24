Siacoin (SC) Trading Up 19.7% Over Last 7 Days

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $291.27 million and $21.34 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,016.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $346.34 or 0.00541008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00008675 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.20 or 0.00103417 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.17 or 0.00262696 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00030106 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00035502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00077164 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

