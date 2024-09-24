pufETH Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $394.49 Million (PUFETH)

pufETH (PUFETH) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One pufETH token can currently be bought for $2,650.30 or 0.04140015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. pufETH has a total market cap of $394.49 million and $8.49 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, pufETH has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.78 or 0.00266776 BTC.

pufETH Profile

pufETH’s launch date was January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 518,857 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. pufETH’s official message board is medium.com/@puffer.fi. The official website for pufETH is www.puffer.fi. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling pufETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 518,852.4145067. The last known price of pufETH is 2,617.2739136 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,333,410.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

