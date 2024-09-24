Venom (VENOM) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

Venom (VENOM) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last seven days, Venom has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. Venom has a market capitalization of $186.55 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venom coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Venom

Venom launched on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,238,052,877 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. Venom’s official website is venom.foundation. Venom’s official message board is medium.com/@venom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,237,923,207.7 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.10640783 USD and is down -4.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,502,075.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

