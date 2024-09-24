IOTA Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $491.41 million and approximately $9.39 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOTA has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000641 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IOTA Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,440,020,224 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

